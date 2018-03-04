Lions & Lady Lions Are Heading To The Big Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The U-A Forth Smith men's and women's basketball teams received bids to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Both teams were given the No. 7 seed in the South Central Region.

For the Lions (24-5) it's the second consecutive season that they made it to the NCAA DII tournament. UAFS will play No. 2 seed University of Texas of the Permian Basin in the first round of the tournament, which will be hosted by No. 1 seed West Texas A&M at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.

The Lady Lions (20-10) finished in second place in the Heartland Conference tournament this weekend. UAFS play No. 2 seed West Texas A&M in the first round of the tournament, which will be hosted by No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The times and dates for the games will be announced on Monday.