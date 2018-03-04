× Missouri, Arkansas Runners Win 2018 Little Rock Marathon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Missouri man and an Arkansas woman have claimed the top spots in the 2018 Little Rock Marathon.

Unofficial results from Sunday’s (Mar. 4) race indicate 23-year-old Drew Mueller of St. Louis won the men’s race with an unofficial time of 2:32:35. Mueller, who ran cross country and track for Arkansas State University, says he’s been running for 10 years and trains with a club in St. Louis.

Coming in second in the men’s race was 31-year-old Benjamin Kopecky, and 27-year-old Jeremy Provence finished in third.

Unofficial results indicate 39-year-old Tia Stone of Searcy won the women’s race in just under three hours, marking her third marathon win in a row. Stone previously ran cross country and track at Harding University and has a daughter who runs cross country in middle school.