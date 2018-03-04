WCSO: Search Continues For Man Who Jumped Into Richland Creek

GOSHEN (KFSM) — A search is still underway for a man who got away from a deputy after the man jumped into the water near Bowen Boulevard, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He is identified as James Valles, 35, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened last Wednesday (Feb. 28), just past midnight,

A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a car by Twin Bridges near Goshen, where he found two people under the Richland Creek bridge. The men ran away as the deputy tried to chase them, but lost one of them. The deputy returned to the bridge and found one of the men there, but again the man, identified as Valles by WCSO, got away even after a Taser was deployed.

The deputy said Valles jumped into a creek about 60 yards down stream and that he saw the man swimming with his head above water.

A search was done, but law enforcement didn’t find anyone in the water.

Kelly Cantrell, sheriff’s office spokeswoman, added that crews did find an area where it appeared someone may have climbed out of the creek bank.

Deputies and SAR made another search on Thursday (Mar. 1) using boats with sonar equipment, as well as a drone. They found a jacket downstream that was identified as his, but didn’t locate Valles.

Family members have advised they have not had contact with him either, according to WCSO.

WSCO is looking for any information anyone can provide regarding his location. Please call (479) 444-5712 if you have any info.