Dustin Thomas Kicked Off Arkansas Basketball Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Senior forward Dustin Thomas has been kicked off the Razorback Men's Basketball team, according to the University of Arkansas.

Coach Mike Anderson released the following statement Monday (March 5):

"Senior forward Dustin Thomas has been dismissed from the team effective immediately for a violation of team rules. It is a privilege to represent the UA as a student-athlete. We will continue to hold the student-athletes in our program to a high standard on and off the court.”

Fayetteville police cited Thomas on Feb. 9 for marijuana possession after an officer found Thomas outside his apartment complex with a small amount of unburnt marijuana, according to a field report.

Thomas played in every game after his citation, including a Feb. 10 win against Vanderbilt.

A university spokesman didn't immediately responded to request for comment Monday afternoon.

Thomas, who received 12 months probation for misdemeanor forgery charges in 2015, was also suspended to start the 2017-18 season for "a violation of team rules."

The announcement comes just days before the Razorbacks' basketball team will be participating in the SEC tournament as the No.6 seed. The Arkansas senior started in 17 of the 26 games that he played in this season. He was averaging just 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.