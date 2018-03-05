× Gaming Company Alerts Police About Suicide Bomb Threat At Fort Smith School

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A teen is accused of a felony charge after allegedly threatening to suicide bomb a junior high school, according to police.

An online gaming platform reported to police Sunday (March 4) a person threatened to “suicide bomb a school”. Police identified a student in connection to the threat by tracking him down through a gaming screen name, a news release states.

Through investigation, police tracked down a 13-year-old boy. Police said the boy has been suspended from school in the past for making similar threats.

The teen is accused of felony first-degree terroristic threatening and is in the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Fort Smith Police Department released the following statement:

“The Fort Smith Police Department takes threats such as this very seriously. We will continue to thoroughly investigate any threats and will work to swiftly arrest any person who makes threats such as what occurred. Threats like this are not considered a joke and will result in felony charges. FSPD works very closely with Fort Smith School Officials as well as state or federal agencies to prosecute all individuals who make threats toward schools.”