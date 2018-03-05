Greenwood Proposing To Add Third School Resource Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- School campuses nationwide are ramping up security measures in the wake of the Parkland Florida school shooting, and the Greenwood School District is proposing to do the same.

The school district, teamed with the Greenwood Police Department, are wanting to hire a third school resource officer. If approved at a meeting Monday (March 5) at 7 p.m., the new resource officer would being Monday, March 12.

Greenwood city officials have the agreed bringing on the third school resource officer with paying 100 percent of the salary and benefits.

The current two officers work throughout the week. One works at the junior high and high schools, and the other rotates between the other three schools.

Greenwood Police Chief William Dawson said, "If you're listening to what's going on in the nation you should know additional school, security is very important to us and it's just vital that we have good coverage we have four thousand students with six different campuses so just to make sure adequate coverage is my biggest concern."