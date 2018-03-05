× Hundreds Without Power In LeFlore County

HEAVENER (KFSM) — More than 1,500 residents who are customers of OG&E are without power.

As of 4:05 p.m. Monday (March 5), 1,605 residents didn’t have power.

Rob Ratley spokesperson for OG&E said the outages happened due to a major transformer failing.

Ratley said employees are working to restore power, and it’s estimated power will be restored about midnight.

He explained the wait time is long because employees are having to clean leaking transformer oil.