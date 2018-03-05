Kim Jong Un To Meet With South Korean Officials

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (CNN) — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is meeting with a high-ranking South Korean delegation in Pyongyang Monday, according to a South Korean government official.

It’s believed to be the first time the young leader has spoken face-to-face with officials from the South since he took power in 2011. Among those Kim is meeting with are South Korea’s National Security Chief, Chung Eui-yong, and the country’s spy chief, Suh Hoon.

Their trip north is part of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempt to broker a diplomatic solution to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program in the wake of the thaw brought about by North Korea’s attendance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month.

