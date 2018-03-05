Kim Jong Un To Meet With South Korean Officials

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong, third from left, meets with North Korean vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, Kim Yong Chol, second from right, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, March 5, 2018. The envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in are on a rare two-day visit to Pyongyang that???s expected to focus on how to ease a standoff over North Korea???s nuclear ambitions and restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (CNN) — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is meeting with a high-ranking South Korean delegation in Pyongyang Monday, according to a South Korean government official.
It’s believed to be the first time the young leader has spoken face-to-face with officials from the South since he took power in 2011. Among those Kim is meeting with are South Korea’s National Security Chief, Chung Eui-yong, and the country’s spy chief, Suh Hoon.
Their trip north is part of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempt to broker a diplomatic solution to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program in the wake of the thaw brought about by North Korea’s attendance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month.
