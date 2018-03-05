× Logan County Traffic Stop Ends With Two People Arrested

PARIS (KFSM) — Paris Police arrested two people Saturday (March 3) night on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to a post on the department’s official Facebook page.

During the stop officers gained probable cause to search the vehicle, police say.

Officers found 76 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of mushrooms, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the post.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Logan County jail. They now face possible felony drug charges, according to police.