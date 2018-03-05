× Martin Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas infielder Casey Martin has been recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Lonoke, native started in all five games in five days last week, going 8 for 18 with two home runs and seven RBIs. The Freshman led all Razorback hitters with a .444 average over the five-game span and slugged .474.

Martin was key in the Hogs’ victory against USC Sunday. Martin was 4-for-10 with a double and a walk, starting at third base all weekend. His 2-for-4 day in the series finale against the Trojans was important for the Hogs as his second inning double led to the game’s first run. His lead-off single in the sixth started a four-run comeback inning that eventually led to the 7-6 win.

Martin and the Diamond Hogs will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes for a three-game series starting on Friday at 3 p.m.