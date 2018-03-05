× Muldrow Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Suspect

MULDROW (KFSM) — Muldrow Police are searching for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Trenton Pedon, 29, was involved in a drive-by shooting on 4th street Monday night (March 5). No word yet if anyone was injured.

Police believe Pedon has a handgun and was last seen driving a white 1992 Oldsmobile car, with Oklahoma license plate IEG-489.

If you have any information on Pedon’s whereabouts, contact police immediately.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.