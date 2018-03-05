Springdale Police Host Public Active Shooter Training Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Springdale police are conducting training called, "Civilian Response to Violent Intruder/Active Shooter" for anyone interested.

The class is offered Monday (March 5) between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 201 Spring Street in Springdale.

Police said it will provide individuals with the mental and physical tactics needed to increase their chances of surviving a violent incident at a workplace, school or public institution setting.

They also said many topics will be discussed such as, the history and analysis of active shooter incidents and A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate). These are strategies to enhance institutional lock down plans.

This class will benefit administrators, employees, principal, teachers, security officers, health care professionals, pastors and anyone else interested in learning.

The class is free, but seating is limited. You can register here or email Cpl. Mike Hignite for more information at mhignite@springdalear.gov.