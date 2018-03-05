× Thrash Metal Band Slayer Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Influential punk-thrash band Slayer will join Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death for an Aug. 13 performance at the Walmart AMP as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (March 9). Prices prices range from $49.50 to $89.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Slayer was one of the most distinctive, influential and extreme bands of the 1980s. Producing over 12 albums and winning two Grammy Awards, Slayer helped establish the genre that up-and-coming metal heads continue to revere and emulate, according to a news release.

Slayer joins an AMP lineup loaded with top musicians, including Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney.