Walmart Tests Meal Solutions At Several Local Stores

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Nearly 80 percent of people don’t know by 4 p.m. what they’re going to have for dinner.

Walmart has been testing meal solutions in three stores in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. The stores include stores in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Pea Ridge, Farmington and Fort Smith.

The release states those of Walmart how now made the decision to offer the meal kits and meals at 2,000 additional stores.

The meal kits and meals are comparable to what other companies and grocery store chains are offering.

The food kit meals were created in Walmart’s Culinary and Innovation Center.

Meals offered as of now are separated into three categories: pre-portioned meal kits, rotisserie chicken meals and one-step meals, the release states.

Those wanting to create meals with their own flair without grocery shopping, chopping and measuring may want to consider a pre-portioned meal kit. Options include steak dijon, basil garlic chicken, sweet chili chicken stir-fry and pork Florentine, Walmart suggests.

Love chicken? Consider the Thai curry chicken or chicken fried rice, Walmart suggests.

Anyone who wants put something in the oven consider chicken Alfredo, cheesy ravioli bake, meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Parmesan, pulled beef, chicken Marsala, curry chicken, pot roast or chicken enchiladas, Walmart suggests.

The meals are offered between $8 and $15 and can be served within 15 minutes.