Arkansas Adds Western Kentucky To Future Football & Basketball Schedules

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2019 football season as the Razorbacks will host Western Kentucky, a member of Conference USA.

The Hilltoppers will also play and home-and-home series with the Arkansas basketball team as the Razorbacks will host in the 2018-19 season before making the trip to Bowling Green, Ky. in the 2019-20 season.

Arkansas has never faces Western Kentucky in football while the Hogs and Hilltoppers haven’t met on the basketball court since 1945.

The Razorbacks has four non-conference games schedule for the 2019 football season, all of which are slated to be at home. Arkansas will host Portland State on Aug. 31, Colorado State on Sept. 14 and San Jose State on Sept. 21. The Western Kentucky game is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2019.