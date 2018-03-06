× Barford Leads Arkansas Trio On All-SEC Teams

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just two days before they are scheduled to make an appearance in the SEC Tournament, three Razorbacks were honored by the conference on Tuesday.

Jaylen Barford was named to the All-SEC first team as he was third in the league averaging 17.9 points per game and had 12 games of 20 points or more. Daryl Macon was named to the conference’s second team after averaging 17.1 points while dishing out a team high 125 assists. Macon also had a free throw percentage of 86 percent. Macon was named the league’s player of the week on three separate occasions this season.

Daniel Gafford was named to the All-SEC freshman team as he averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and has 68 blocked shots, which is the second most as a freshman in school history.

Arkansas will face the winner of Wednesday’s Ole Miss vs South Carolina game on Thursday night in St. Louis.