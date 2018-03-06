× Bella Vista Man Sentenced For Exposing Himself To Children

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was sentenced last week to three years in the state Department of Correction for exposing himself to children at a Springdale Walmart in 2016.

Micah Krol, 36, was convicted Feb. 28 in Washington County Circuit Court on three counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Krol was arrested after being caught on camera following and targeting children at the Walmart on in February 2016, according to his arrest report.

Krol approached two small children who were standing alone in one of the aisles and exposed himself near the female child before the children ran away, the arrest report states. Krol then found another small female child and exposed himself to her, according to the report.

Police tracked Krol down using surveillance video that caught him getting into a 2015 Nissan Altima and traced the registration back to him, the arrest report states.