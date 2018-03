× Bentonville To Hold Special Election To Fill City Council Position

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A special election will be held in Bentonville to fill an empty seat on the city council.

Early voting for the ward 3, position 1 seat starts Tuesday (March 6). Election day is March 13.

Michelle Malashock and Aubrey Patterson are on the ballot for the open seat.

Thomas Hoehn resigned from the position in November 2017.