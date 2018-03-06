Dash Cam Footage Released In Fort Smith Deadly Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Dash cam footage was released Tuesday (March 6) of a dangerous police pursuit that killed one person.

Police said Victor Sallee, 56, died in the crash at the intersection of Zero Street and Massard Road March 2.

Sallee spent the majority of the 15 minute pursuit in the wrong lane, according to police.

"Officers immediately rendered assistance to make sure that fire was put out on that vehicle," Cpl. Anthony Rice said.

The chase started at about 1:45 a.m. on Towson and Dallas and covered nearly six miles.

"Part of what you see on that video is the officer with his lights and sirens on is ensuring that other vehicles that are travelling in the northbound lane with this vehicle travelling southbound in that lane are made aware of what's going on," Rice said.

When the chase got to 31st and Zero Street, an officer attempted to deploy stop sticks, but was unsuccessful.

Before police could call off the chase, Sallee crashed into another car head-on in the westbound lanes.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave after the crash, but were cleared to go back to work Tuesday.