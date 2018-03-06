× Farmington Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Randall G. Lynch Middle School

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Farmington police are investigating a bomb threat at Randall G. Lynch Middle School, according to the department.

“I’m gonna blow up the school 3-12-18” was written on a wall of the school, according to police.

The school district said the building has been and will continue to be monitored.

The University of Arkansas K9 unit is assisting in the search of the school.

All student backpacks will be monitored, according to the district.