Flying Burrito Closing Dickson St. Location

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — After nearly 15 years of business, Flying Burrito Co. announced Tuesday (March 6) it will close its location at 504 Dickson St.

The restaurant posted about the closure on its Facebook page, saying it appreciated the support from customers:

Thanks so much for all the support and memories. Lucky for you fans and followers, we have several other locations nearby to get your LOCAL and homegrown favorite. See you soon!

There are four other Flying Burrito locations in Northwest Arkansas, including one in Springdale on Sunset Avenue and another on Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

Restaurant officials weren’t immediately available for comment.