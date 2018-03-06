× Station Cafe Set To Close in April, Re-open In June Under New Ownership

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A long-running restaurant in downtown Bentonville scheduled to close next month will re-open later this year under new ownership.

A group of investors headed up by Todd and Dana Renfrow of Bentonville completed a deal Monday (March 5) to acquire The Station Café from Cecil Turner.

Renfrow said the other investors are the siblings of him and his wife: Dustin and Jamie Maestri, Craig and Karri Renfrow, Dierek and Dani Madison, Devon and Courtney Maestri.

“We’re going to try and keep [the restaurant] alive,” Renfrow said. “It’s such an iconic part of downtown and there’s no option to keep it there.”

