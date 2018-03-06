× Spiro’s Bunch To Be Inducted In Oklahoma Coaches’ Hall Of Fame

SPIRO (KFSM) – Chris Bunch has been roaming the sidelines at Spiro for nearly 30 years and now he will have an additional place to call home. The Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Bunch took over as the Bulldogs’ head football coach in 1990 and has compiled 205 career wins and a pair of trips to the state championship game on his resume.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know I was nominated,” Bunch said with a laugh. It means a whole lot. It’s a great honor to be selected out of all the coaches that were nominated.”

Bunch has led Spiro to the playoffs 24 times in his 28 seasons as head coach.

“We’ve had good ball players the whole time I’ve been here,” Bunch said. “We’ve had maybe four bad years, what I call bad years with a losing record. It all goes with having players. It doesn’t matter what kind of coach you are. You have to have good players and good support to be successful.

“They support athletics here and football has always been one of the main ones. Football has always been one of the most popular sports here and over the years we’ve gotten great support from the fans and the administration.”

Bunch has a career record of 205-121 in 28 seasons as the Spiro head coach, including a trip to the second round of the 2A playoffs in 2017.