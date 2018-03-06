× Springdale’s Jones Center Receives $600,000 Grant From Walmart Foundation

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Walmart Foundation is presenting a $600,000 grant to The Jones Center in Springdale Tuesday (March 6) at 9 a.m.

The grant will help The Jones Center continue to offer important programs and services to the Northwest Arkansas region.

“The Jones Center provides a safe, fun and welcoming environment for youth and families in our area, whether it’s recreation venues or the after-school programs,” said Erin Hogue, Walmart Foundation. “We’re proud to support the Center as they continue to offer accessible programming and recreation amenities to Northwest Arkansas residents for learning and development.”

As part of the grant, The Walmart Foundation will support the Spring Break Week, March 19-25, a fun-filled week of youth and family activities.

The grant will help ensure access to the Center’s world-class recreation venues; youth programming including the after-school program, summer day camp and sports leagues, the Fun Day Sunday Series which offers discounts for families to access the pools and ice area; affordable meeting space for the region’s organizations and non-profits; and membership scholarships to allow The Jones Center to be an accessible regional amenity.

The $600,000 grant will provide funding for technology updates for The Jones Center campus to meet future recreation, health, education and youth programming needs.

Ed Clifford, President/CEO of the Jones Trust/The Jones Center said, “We are grateful to the Walmart Foundation’s long-time support. The Jones Center is an important amenity in Northwest Arkansas and serves as an anchor in Downtown Springdale. Support from the Walmart Foundation continues to help us keep the highest quality recreation and programming accessible for everyone.”