Bella Vista Farmers Market Moving To New Location

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Farmers Market will open in a new location in 2018, according to a news release.

The market will open for its third year at 9 a.m. on April 15 in the parking lot of Sugar Creek Center, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

“We are excited to bring the market to a new spot, which will be highly visible and easy for shoppers to get in and out,” said Samantha Mosher, Farmers Market coordinator.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday.

