× Fire Destroys Shed At Rogers Restaurant

Rogers (KFSM) — Rogers Fire Department responded to a fire at a shed near a restaurant on Tuesday (March 6).

Officials say a storage shed at Long John Silvers on West Walnut street caught fire around 10:44 p.m. No injuries were reported and the restaurant did not sustain any damage.

The shed was a total loss, according to officials. It held chairs, tables, and extra equipment for Long John Silvers.

Officials say no cause has been determined.