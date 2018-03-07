× Fort Smith Officers Return To Duty After Fatal Pursuit

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Three police officers involved in last week’s fatal high-speed pursuit have returned to active duty, according to Fort Smith police.

Officers Bradley Marion, Clinton Shown and Zachary Hall were placed on paid administrative leave following Friday’s (March 2) pursuit that resulted in the death of a possibly intoxicated driver.

According to police, 56-year-old Victor Sallee, of Van Buren, died in a crash at the intersection of Zero Street and Massard Road around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said Sallee was driving through Fort Smith erratically and they tried to pull him over. Once police were in pursuit, Sallee accelerated and began to swerve on-and-off the road.

During the pursuit, Sallee’s car approached the intersection of Zero Street and Massard Road and hit a truck traveling westbound.

The truck attempted to swerve out of the way and avoid the collision, but Sallee’s vehicle veered suddenly, colliding with the truck head-on, police said.