Lockdown Lifted At Leflore Schools After Issue With Parent

LEFLORE, Okla. (KFSM) — Leflore schools were under a precautionary lock-down Wednesday (March 7) morning after a parented threatened a school staff member, according to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies don’t believe there is an immediate threat of violence and are investigating.

A parent had a heated disagreement with administration concerning some property taken from a child while they were investigating a bullying incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

