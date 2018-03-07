× More Than 100 Layoffs Announced At Tyson Facility In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Roughly 150 employees at Tyson Foods’ Van Buren facility will be laid off, according to Mayor Bob Freeman.

A Tyson spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment. Freeman said he learned of the layoffs on Monday (March 5), but it’s unclear when the layoffs at the facility at 802 S. 28th St. will be finalized.

The announcement comes roughly one month after Tyson said it would pay $100 million in bonuses to “eligible frontline employees” as part of a $300 million boost to cash flow from lower tax rates.

