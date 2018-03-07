× Muldrow Area Softball Coach Facing Child Pornography Charges

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A Muldrow area softball coach is facing child pornography charges after investigators recovered child pornography involving teenage girls from his house, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with Homeland Security, Tulsa County task force deputies, Sequoyah County deputies and Muldrow police served a search warrant Wednesday (March 7) to the home of Ryan Offineer, 41.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security had been investigating online purchases Offineer made on a website used to sell child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said investigators found images of young teenage girls during the search.

Offineer coaches a traveling girls softball team in the Muldrow area and might have preyed on girls he had contact with, according to the sheriff’s office. The traveling team is not affiliated with the Muldrow School District and Offineer has never been employed by the school, according to the Muldrow superintendent. He was listed as an employee at a local car dealership.

Offineer is facing possession of child pornography and procurement of child pornography charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional charges may be filed once investigators review additional evidence and the charges could be picked up by federal prosecutors.

Investigators are asking any victims to come forward and call Homeland Security of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 596-5601.

Three protective orders were filed against Offineer in 2003 after he was caught videotaping up several girl’s skirts, according to court documents.

Offineer was booked into the Sequoyah County Jail.