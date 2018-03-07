Oklahoma House Advances Expanded ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) -- State lawmakers in Oklahoma are discussing a measure to include places of worship in the states "Stand Your Ground" law.

House Bill 2632, authored by Rep. Greg Babinec, R-Cushing, passed the floor by a vote of 62-21.

"This is about protecting my family and my church family in a place of worship​," Rep. Babinec said during debate.​

The Stand Your Ground law currently allows people to use deadly force if they believe their lives are in danger.

According to KFOR, the bill will not force churches and other places of worship to allow weapons inside, and only applies to those that allow conceal and carry-permitted weapons.

Speaking in favor of the bill, Rep. John Bennett, R-Sallisaw, argued that people have both a constitutional and biblical right to defend themselves.

"Because of this evil world we live in, we have to run bills just like this. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a good bill. It’s for a good reason, and it’s clearly justified in scripture and in our constitution," said Rep. Bennett.