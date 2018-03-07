× Springdale Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday (March 7) to six years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for trying to distribute methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Pablo Jacinto-Torres, 24, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Using several controlled purchases, Springdale police bought meth from Jacinto-Torres in 2017. Officers later searched Jacinto-Torres’ home, where they found 178 grams of meth, a large amount of cash and digital scales.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case for the United States.