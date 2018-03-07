Tennie Russell Primary School Takes Family Field Trip To Amazeum On Priceless Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- It's a busy night at the Scott Family Amazeum as they are offering free admission for all families.

Priceless nights are a part of the Amazeum 4 All initiative, which creates access for all families in Northwest Arkansas.

Tennie Russell Primary School students and their parents went to the Amazeum for a family field trip. The field trip brought more than 300 families.

Marketing manager Paul Stolt said admission is free Wednesday (March 7), but they always welcome donations.

Stolt said it is important to make sure that everyone in Northwest Arkansas has the opportunity to experience all that's offered at the Amazeum.

"When kids and families come in we want for them to have those conversations around science, technology, engineering, art and math by using real objects and real things. So through that experience they start to have, they just get those wow moments, those moments of wonder that leads to discovering more and learning more," he said.

The Amazeum has priceless nights every Wednesday through May except for the Wednesday during spring break. The Amazeum is open until 7:30 p.m.