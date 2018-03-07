× U.S. Department Of Transportation Awards Fort Smith $8.5 Million Grant For Infrastructure Improvements

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith will receive a $8,527,893 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Congressman Steve Womack announced that the grant will be used to repair and rehabilitate three rail bridges that cross Clear Creek and the Arkansas River.

One bridge spans the Arkansas River and the project will rehabilitate many structural components. The other two bridges cross Clear creek and the project will replace timber trestles approaching their spans. This will improve their safety and reliability.

“Upgrading our infrastructure is necessary to continuing and growing economic development in the region. This investment in Fort Smith will improve transportation routes to move Arkansas goods around the world,” Boozman said.

The funding is from the DOT’s TIGER discretionary grant program that invests transportation projects that will have a significant economic impact.

“The highly competitive TIGER program recognizes projects that will have a significant impact on a region, metropolitan areas, or our country as a whole,” said Elaine L. Chao, U.S. transportation secretary.