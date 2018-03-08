× 156th Anniversary Of The Battle Of Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Thursday (March 8) marks 156 years since the Battle of Pea Ridge began between the North and the South.

The two-day battle was key to both the North and the South for locking down Missouri.

Park ranger David Harleroad said the battle is often overlooked, but it did play a big role for the rest of the Civil War.

“So by shutting down effectively theater of operations, which is what this decisive Union victory did at the Battle of Pea Ridge, the federal government was able to concentrate those military resources continuing to shut down basically the Confederacy until they did that in 1865,” he said.

The park plans to hold a commemorative weekend at the battlefield March 17.

They will have reenactors and living history programs available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.