15th Annual Growing Kids Sale Kicks Off In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Spring is almost here and kids will need lighter clothes for the change in season. A massive consignment event starts Thursday (March 8) in Fort Smith.

The annual Growing Kids Sale kicks off and this time of the year it's all geared toward getting ready for spring and summer.

All the products on the floor such as clothing, toys, shoes, furniture, books, and much more are all 70 percent off the selling price. This makes everything super cheap and affordable for large families or soon to be mom's.

Several consigners from around our area have donated products that are gently used and now they're on sale for families that are trying to stretch a dollar.

"We still have all the great kids things at great prices and we will be putting new items on the floor on Friday morning," organizer Kim Hoeleman said.

The Growing Kids Sale is on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the expo center at Kay Rodgers Park. The doors are open each day from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. They expect checks, cash, and credit or debit cards.

On Saturday, all items will be half price.