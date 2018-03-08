× 3 Arkansas Towns Ranked As Most Dangerous Places In America

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If your goal is keeping yourself and your family safe, you may not want to move to Little Rock, Pine Bluff and West Memphis, as they’re ranked in the top 100 most dangerous places in the U.S., according to data analysis conducted by those at NeighborhoodScout.

Staying clear of Monroe, La. is seemingly wise, as it’s the most dangerous place in America. Not far behind that ranking is West Memphis, Ark. It’s the 10th most dangerous place in America, according to NeighborhoodScout.

It’s rather smart to not venture to Pine Bluff, either. It’s ranked number 17 on the list, according to NeighborhoodScout.

Most know Little Rock has ranked in the past as the most dangerous place in the U.S., but crime has somewhat decreased. The city isn’t ranked as the worst, but it most certainly isn’t the best. It’s ranked as number 24.

NeighborhoodScout explained their methodology behind the rankings. The company included cities/towns with 25,000 residents or more, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Violent crime, according to the FBI, includes homicides, rapes, armed robberies and aggravated assaults. The company used statistics released by the FBI and also factored in populations per city/town.