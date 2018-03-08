× Arkansas Baseball Set To Play Doubleheader On Friday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Arkansas will play a doubleheader with Kent State on Friday.

Game one starts at 3 p.m. and the second game follows about 30 minutes after. Each game on Friday will be the full nine innings. The Razorbacks and Golden Flashes will be off on Saturday and conclude their series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Blaine Knight (2-0, 0.53 ERA) & Isaiah Campbell (1-1, 1.88 ERA) will each pitch on Friday, with the Sunday starter yet to be announced.

According to Arkansas athletics, fans can use Friday’s ticket to gain admission to both games of the doubleheader. Tickets to Saturday’s game are null and void, but single game Saturday tickets may be exchanged for any future 2018 regular season games, as well as Friday’s doubleheader.