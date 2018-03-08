× Arkansas Holds Off South Carolina To Reach SEC Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFSM)–Entering the SEC tournament, many wondered which Razorback would step up the most to fill the void left by Dustin Thomas’s dismissal. Darious Hall answered the bell early and often, leading No. 6 Arkansas to a 69-64 win over No. 11 South Carolina. The Hogs have now won 39 straight games while leading at halftime.

Ten players saw the floor in the first half alone, as Arkansas closed the first 20 minutes on a 10-2 run consisting of only free throws. The Razorbacks then opened the second half on a 10-4 and withstood a 14-4 run by the Gamecocks midway through the second.

Hall had seven first half points and finished with nine. Senior guards Jaylen Barford & Daryl Macon, who combined for 49 points against South Carolina in February, had just 29 points on 8/21 shooting from the floor. But Arkansas had one of its best games of the season at the free throw line, shooting 24/27.

While the offense struggled early, the defense stood out forcing 19 turnovers and 10 steals.

Arkansas moves on to the quarterfinals to meet No. 3 Florida on Friday night around 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.