Arkansas Man Accused Of Making Ricin Indicted By Grand Jury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man accused of manufacturing the deadly toxin ricin after watching the show “Breaking Bad.”

Officials say 21-year-old Alexander Joseph Jordan of Little Rock was indicted Wednesday for possession of ricin without obtaining the legally-required registration. His attorney, Nicole Lybrand of the Federal Public Defender’s Office, declined comment.

Prosecutors say Alexander was hospitalized on Feb. 23 and told authorities he had ingested ricin and produced two mason jars of the toxin in a blender at his home.

Alexander says he learned how to make toxic ricin on the internet after watching “Breaking Bad,” a fictional crime drama about the production of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Alexander faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.