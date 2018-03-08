× Death Toll Due To Flu Now Stands At 184 In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of deaths due to the flu rose by five in the past week to bring the total number to 184 in what was already the state’s deadliest flu season since the state Department of Health began tracking the deaths in 2000.

The previous record of 110 deaths was recorded during the 2014-15 season.

State epidemiologist Dirk Haselow told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Tuesday that it appears the flu season has peaked and should end in about five weeks.

Haselow said influenza B has now surpassed influenza A as the most common type in the state.

Most of the season has been dominated by the influenza A virus known as H3N2 that health officials say tends to cause more illness than other flu viruses.