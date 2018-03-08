× Fayetteville Man Going To Federal Prison For Dealing Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is going to spend time in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, according to Duane “Dak” Kees a United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Brandon Martin, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Thursday (March 8) to seven years in federal prison followed by four years of probation for distributing methamphetamine, according to Kees.

He pleaded guilty during November 2017, according to court records.

Martin will also have to pay a $2,400 fine, the records state.

He was busted Aug. 31, 2017 after selling meth and heroin to an undercover source working for police. When he was arrested, police found meth, heroin and marijuana in his possession, according to court documents, according to Kees.