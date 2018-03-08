× Franklin County Sheriff Searching For Driver Accused Of Hitting Teenager On Highway 219

OZARK (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver that hit an 18-year-old on Highway 219, according to Sheriff Anthony Boen.

The sheriff said the teenager intentionally jumped out of a car near Ozark and was then hit by a suspected green Pontiac that kept driving.

The teenager is in a Little Rock area hospital in critical condition.

If you see a green Pontiac with damage to the front end, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.