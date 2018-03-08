HIGHLIGHTS: Northside Falls To North Little Rock In 7A State Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM)-- North Little was able to avenge last year's 7A title game loss against Northside, as the Charging Wildcats topped the Grizzlies 64-51 in this year's championship game. Northside finishes the season 21-10 overall.

Northside's Isaiah Joe, who was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year prior to the game, led the Grizzlies with 15 points. Javion Releford added 12 points. The Grizzlies struggled from the three point range making only five out of their 26 attempts.

"Coming into this year absolutely nobody thought that we would be back in this spot," said Northside coach Eric Burnett. "All those seniors that we lost, and Isaiah was the only one coming back with varsity experince and for us to to be in the championship game, I told them that they need to be proud of that runner-up trophy."