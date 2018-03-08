Johnson Police Seize Two Pounds Of Marijuana, Cash and Steroids

Photo Gallery
JOHNSON (KFSM) — Johnson police spent the last two months sweeping drugs off the streets, seizing more than two pounds of marijuana, anabolic steroids, drug paraphernalia and roughly $4,000 in cash.
The department posted the seizure to its Facebook page, saying officers are working hard to keep the city safe and drug free:
Over the last two month the officers here at the Johnson Police Department have been busy taking drugs, drug paraphernalia, etc. off the streets. The officers here … are dedicated to making sure our community is safe.