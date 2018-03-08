Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks At U of A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Most people know Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for being a Los Angeles Laker, but tonight (March 8) he was in Fayetteville at the University of Arkansas to speak about his goals and inspire students with knowledge and advice, rather than statistics and highlights from his glory days on the court.

Many in the audience were excited to be in the presence of a celebrity, but the retired Laker says he wants to share his story of how his mentors molded him into the man he is today.

Most of all, he says he just wants to be honest. With controversy surrounding the NCAA paying their players, Kareem says he is taking a firm stand that they should.

"All the coaches are wealthy and the universities make a lot of money the only people who don't make a lot of money are the people who create the revenue," Abdul-Jabbar said.

Abdul-Jabbar retired from the NBA during 1989. He still holds the record as all-time leading scorer. Most recently, he published a memoir, "Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On & Off The Court". He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2016.