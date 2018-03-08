× Man Who Police Say Ran Over Southside Student Will Spend Decades In Prison

FORT SMITH ( KFSM)— A man who police say ran over a Southside High School student when the student was on a crosswalk was sentenced to prison Thursday (March 8) for unrelated charges.

Adam Shaffer was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for revoking bond conditions for other charges he faced in separate incidents including burglary and drug-related charges.

Shaffer could face additional time in prison if convicted on charges he’s facing in connection to running over a Southside High School student.

Before sentencing Shaffer, a judge heard testimony about the incident that happened January 24 when Shaffer ran a red light in his pickup, and ran over 17-year-old Thomas Northrup.

Northrup, who is a senior at Southside High School, was in critical condition in a Little Rock Hospital for weeks.

Fort Smith police and an employee of the Arkansas State Crime Lab testified that Shaffer had Valium and methamphetamine in his system when he hit Thomas Northrup.

He is in the Sebastian County Detention Center waiting to be taken to prison. He will be brought back to Sebastian County for court when it’s time for the Northrup vs. Shaffer trial.