Metabolic Research Center – Recap Of Bobby’s Journey – Phase 26

“Hey Bobby, here just wrapped up week one at Metabolic Research and about to start week two and we`ve had some success,” said Bobby.

“Bobby has been with us for 6 months he is down 45 pounds and almost 40 inches but he`s not done,” said Sarah. “We`re going to continue to watch him as he works towards his goal.”

“It sometimes seems as it`s going really quickly it sometime seems it`s taking forever, but it`s a journey I`m glad I`ve taken,” said Bobby.

“I was here when he started; he came in and got started on his journey I watched him every step of the way, ups and downs, and I can really tell a difference looking at him,” said Sarah.

“When I first came in I was both excited and little skeptical; the process is very easy, anybody could get it going,” said Bobby. “As busy as I was I was able to see the weight to start coming off almost immediately and I think it was 7 pounds week to week and a half, after about 15 to 20 pounds I noticed that I was sleeping better, I was waking up with energy instead of waking up exhausted and that has continue out through this entire process.” “Then we did the DNA test and that gave me a lot of useful information like things to gravitate towards and additional foods to avoid just to the way my body is made up.”

“He has been great to work with, he`s been easy, he very accepting of what we present to him and information we give him,” said Sarah. “He really takes it and uses it and it`s really helped him to get to where he is.”

“I`ve had to buy new jeans, new shirts, new belts, and the whole nine yards. I have dropped down to about 45 pounds and about 40 inches,” said Bobby. “I can see the results in the mirror and I can see the results on television it`s definitely a change that I`m proud of and I`m happy with.” “This is not the last time you’re going to see me, I’m passing the torch to Daren and he will be starting the process, but I will be popping in about once a month and checking in on my process and making sure I`m still on the right path.”

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center