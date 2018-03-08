× NJCAA: Allegations Of College Racial Incident Addressed

HARRISON (AP) — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced that an investigation into allegations of racial slurs at an Arkansas college basketball game has resulted in the issues being addressed.

The Harrison Daily Times reports that NJCAA CEO Christopher Parker released a statement March 1 saying the association has reviewed the allegations regarding a January basketball game in Harrison between North Arkansas College and Labette Community College.

The review comes after a Kansas newspaper published a report that said fans on the Arkansas side made monkey and crow noises directed at Labette players.

Parker says the student athletes and athletic environment from the Arkansas perspective were found to be respectful, and that the two concerns the association had about disrespectful fans have been addressed by the college administration.