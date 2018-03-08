× Northside’s Isaiah Joe Named Arkansas Gatorade Player Of The Year

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–On the heels of a second straight state title game, Northside’s Isaiah Joe inked his name in the record books as the Natural State’s best player.

Joe was named 2017-18 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, marking the first time a Grizzly has won the award. The senior averaged nearly 24 points and over five rebounds and five assists per game.

Joe, a four star prospect signed with Arkansas as part of a top 25 recruiting class. Last season, Joe helped Northside to its first state championship since 2007 in an upset of North Little Rock.

Joe is the sixth future Razorback to win the award, after Daniel Gafford (2016-17), Bobby Portis (2012-13), Fred Gulley (2007-08 & 2008-09), Marcus Monk (2003-04) and Ronnie Brewer (2002-03).

Northside faces North Little Rock at 4:15 p.m. in Hot Springs for the 7A state championship on Thursday.